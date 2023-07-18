Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria to kick-start Africa's campaign this Friday at women's world cup

Women's FIFA world cup  
2023
By Rédaction Africanews

Football

With Australia and New Zealand as hosts, the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup is finally here, a one of a kind.

Nigeria, nine-time African champions will be looking to change their fortunes at the World Cup. They face Olympic champions Canada in their first opening clash on Friday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. They will also meet co-hosts Australia and Ireland in a tricky Group B.

The first country from the Arab region to ever qualify for a FIFA Women’s World Cup, Morocco will hope to make a mark at Australia and New Zealand 2023 while Zambia face 2011 World Champions Japan in their Group C opener before meeting Spain and Costa Rica.

Africa Cup of Nations champions South Africa, ready to make their second appearance at the Women's World Cup will be hoping to record a win with their first match up against Sweden on 23rd July.

Morocco will then face South Korea on July 30, before finishing the group stage against Colombia on August 3.

