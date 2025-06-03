Ancelotti whips Brazil into shape ahead of Ecuador showdown

There’s no time for welcome parties in Brazil, as new head coach Carlo Ancelotti gets straight to work ahead of his debut match in charge of the Selecao. The five-time world champions are set to face a resurgent Ecuador side on Thursday night in what promises to be a critical World Cup qualifier.

Ancelotti, the former Real Madrid boss, has been quick to put his squad through intense training sessions, aiming to sharpen a team that has underwhelmed so far in qualifying.

He takes over from Dorival Junior, who was dismissed following a 4-1 defeat to rivals Argentina in March—a result that sealed Argentina’s place at the top of the South American standings with 31 points.

Brazil currently sit in fourth place with 21 points, while Thursday’s opponents, Ecuador—nicknamed La Tricolour—are riding high in second with 23 points.

Despite the shake-up, there’s no sense of panic in the Brazilian camp, as they remain comfortably within the top six spots needed to qualify for the World Cup.

There is some room for optimism.

Brazil edged out Ecuador 1-0 in the reverse fixture last September, with Rodrygo scoring the only goal.

History is also on their side—Ecuador haven’t beaten Brazil since 2004, going 13 games without a win. Still, under head coach Sebastián Beccacece, La Tricolour have looked formidable this campaign.

For Ancelotti, the real work starts now, with both pressure and expectations running high.