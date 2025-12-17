Welcome to Africanews

PSG and Flamengo set to face off in FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Qatar

Former Italian player Andrea Pirlo presents the trophy at the end of the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail, Qatar, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hussein Sayed/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Qatar

After securing their first Champions League title in May, Paris Saint-Germain now have their sights set on their maiden FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The French powerhouse will face Brazilian giants Flamengo in Wednesday’s final.

PSG qualified directly for the tournament showpiece, while Flamengo had to overcome Cruz Azul and Pyramids to reach the final two.

"It is quite difficult to say how you should rank this trophy," Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain head coach, told reporters on Tuesday. "What is certain is that when you are in a big club, anytime you lose, whatever you lose, it is always a big deal. If you win, it depends.

"It is important because it is the first time for Paris Saint-Germain, and I think that it is very important for Flamengo as well. Where would I rank this trophy? We have been trying for some time to keep making history for our club, so a first Intercontinental Cup would be historic for us, and that is already a big motivation for us and for the club. So I don't think that Flamengo will be more motivated than us."

If they win, it will be PSG’s sixth title of 2025 after already clinching Ligue-1, the French Cup, the Champions League, the French Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Flamengo has also had a big year, winning the Copa Libertadores and Brazil's Serie A.

