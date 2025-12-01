Police clash with Flamengo fans in Rio during Copa Libertadores parade

Flamengo fans celebrating their Copa Libertadores victory clashed with police on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

The parade ended with police firing rubber bullets and tear gas in an attempt to dissipate the mass of boisterous fans.

“When the players turn the corner, they treat us like criminals. We’re just celebrating a title, we don’t want to fight with anyone," said Filipe da Silva, a Flamengo fan shot with a rubber bullet. "We’re only celebrating, and look at what they do to us."

According to the Brazilian sports newspaper Lance!, at least two people were taken on stretchers by fire services.

Lance! also published an official statement from the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro, saying that

at the end of the Flamengo commemorative event, "some fans attempted to cross the containment barrier established to guarantee the safe passage of the players' entourage."

The Rubro-Negro downed Palmeiras 1-0 on a goal by Danilo on Saturday for their fourth Copa Libertadores crown and first since 2022.