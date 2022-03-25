The danger of overlooking climate change as Ukraine overshadows events {Business Africa}

- Overlooking the climate change threat -

The African continent has reason to worry about the effects of climate change, having been warned that production of some critical food crops may reduce by as much as 50%. And yet with other global challenges like the Russian war in Ukraine getting all the media attention, there is a real risk that climate change continues to be overlooked. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which brings together leading scientists on the subject, recently published a report whose findings can inform relevant and timely interventions.

- Deals worth billions signed at Africa Investment Forum -

As part of its efforts to help the continent recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Development Bank secured deals worth $32.8 billion including a historic highway connecting West Africa’s biggest cities of Lagos in Nigeria and Abidjan in Ivory Coast. These projects concluded at the Africa Investment Forum. We have more on what transpired at the forum including interventions in the health sector which was severely exposed by the pandemic.

- Ugandan telemedicine company takes on Africa -

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted the demand and appreciation for remote access to healthcare and for telemedicine providers like Rocket Health in Uganda, the growth has been phenomenal.

Registering over 300% growth in delivery of consultation, laboratory and pharmacy services, the company recently secured $5m in Series A Funding to facilitate an expansion of its services across the continent.