Tokyo Olympics: Morocco's Taekwando athlete continues training [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will not be held this year as we all know by now due to the coronavirus. Disappointment for organizers athletes and sport enthusiasts around the world. But some athletes can at least can take a break, stay home binge eating perhaps and watching movies.
We take a look at Nada Laaraj, a Moroccan Taekwondo athlete who will represent her country at the Olympics
11:59
How are MENA athletes reacting to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics?
02:42
The South Sudanese athletes undeterred by Olympics postponement
04:58
COVID-19 overwhelms Tokyo 2020
Go to video
IOC to consider postponing Tokyo Olympics
01:47
COVID-19: Tourists stranded in Morocco
00:55
Border closures: Morocco 'isolates' itself to control coronavirus spread