Rising insecurity in Nigeria's northeast region [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Head of Nigeria’s army Tukur Buratai has said counter-insurgency operations in the North East and other operations against insecurity in the west african country were on course.
Buratai speaking on Monday in Abuja explained current indicators had revealed tremendous successes across the region.
But how true is this going by the spate of kidnappings and insecurity in the Northeast?
Our correspondent Ibrahim Abdulaziz gives us the latest from the region
06:02
G5 Sahel crisis talks in France come to a close [Morning Call]
01:17
DRC opposition chief calls Jan. 17 protest over insecurity in the east
Go to video
21 Abducted Ethiopian students released leaving six others still in captivity
Go to video
Ethiopia forces fire at students demanding peace in western Oromia
01:20
ISWAP claims convoy ambush that killed 8 Nigerian soldiers