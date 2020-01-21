Rising insecurity in Nigeria's northeast region [Morning Call]

Head of Nigeria’s army Tukur Buratai has said counter-insurgency operations in the North East and other operations against insecurity in the west african country were on course.

Buratai speaking on Monday in Abuja explained current indicators had revealed tremendous successes across the region.

But how true is this going by the spate of kidnappings and insecurity in the Northeast?

Our correspondent Ibrahim Abdulaziz gives us the latest from the region