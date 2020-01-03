Welcome to Africanews

Turkey MPs approve military deployment to Libya [Morning Call]

Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

Turkey’s parliament has approved by a large majority a bill that allows troops to be deployed to Libya.

The move meant as a deterrent to Libyan renegade army general Khalifa Haftar is raising fears of an escalation in violence.

Journalist and president of the African Information Club, Louis Keumaya gives us insight into Turkey’s intervention in Libyan affairs.

