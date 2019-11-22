AFCON 2021: Report on the first two rounds of qualifying

After the African Cup of Nations under 23 football nations that ended on Friday, the three teams that are selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are now known. These are Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa.

According to the results of the first two days of the African Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers, which ended on Tuesday, some major African football nations such as Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ghana have largely won.

According to CAF, the CHAN Cameroon 2020 final phase will take place from 04 to 25 April 2020. The CAF Super Cup will also be held on 14 February in Doha, Qatar.

Youth and women’s competitions will now be based on 12 teams.

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards, an annual event celebrating African footballers and personalities who distinguished themselves in 2019 in football, will take place in Egypt on 7 January 2020 and will reward the best African interclub player, the best African club president and a social recognition award have been approved.