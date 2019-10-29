Will the 'Interceptor' be the solution to marine pollution? [Sci-Tech]

The world’s water bodies are a source of food and natural resources for many and play a major role in climate and weather patterns. But they are choking on pollution.

For example, according to UN estimates, around 13 million tonnes of plastic leaks into the oceans every year.

One Dutch environmental group has invented the ‘interceptor’, a vessel it says will rid the world’s water bodies of plastic waste.

Here’s this week’s Sci-Tech segment with Serge Koffi.