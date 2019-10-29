Welcome to Africanews

Will the 'Interceptor' be the solution to marine pollution? [Sci-Tech]

The world’s water bodies are a source of food and natural resources for many and play a major role in climate and weather patterns. But they are choking on pollution.

For example, according to UN estimates, around 13 million tonnes of plastic leaks into the oceans every year.

One Dutch environmental group has invented the ‘interceptor’, a vessel it says will rid the world’s water bodies of plastic waste.

Here’s this week’s Sci-Tech segment with Serge Koffi.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

