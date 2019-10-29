Will the 'Interceptor' be the solution to marine pollution? [Sci-Tech]

The Morning Call
The world’s water bodies are a source of food and natural resources for many and play a major role in climate and weather patterns. But they are choking on pollution.
For example, according to UN estimates, around 13 million tonnes of plastic leaks into the oceans every year.
One Dutch environmental group has invented the ‘interceptor’, a vessel it says will rid the world’s water bodies of plastic waste.
Here’s this week’s Sci-Tech segment with Serge Koffi.
04:46
Rwanda uses technology to power 'Made in Africa' ambitions [SciTech]
Go to video
Rwandans celebrate launch of first 'Made in Africa' smartphones
04:59
Africa embraces smart workplaces [Sci-Tech segment]
02:30
Displaced Cameroonian boy builds remote-controlled toys
02:50
Water roller invention is big relief for Kenyan women
Go to video
'Internet over the clouds': Ethiopian launches on-board Wi-Fi service