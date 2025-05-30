World's first robot boxing contest packs punch to optimize future algorithms

The world's first humanoid robot boxing competition has packed a punch that is sure to hit hard in the fast-growing sector's development, providing a testing ground for technicians to further optimize robot algorithms, improve performance and explore the potential to perform multiple useful functions in the future.

The competition, part of the China Media Group (CMG) World Robot Competition Series, took place in Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday evening, and featured advanced G1 robots developed by the Hangzhou-based robotics firm Unitree.

Given their already impressive movement range, the high-tech G1 robots have now developed the skills needed to execute basic combat moves and various combination actions, including jabs, hooks, and kicks.

Operators controlled the robots using voice commands and remote controls from ringside, allowing for real-time human-robot collaboration in the heat of the battle.

Unlike the world's first humanoid robot half marathon which was held in Beijing this April, which focused more on endurance and speed, the boxing competition placed higher demands on the robots' agility and balance when responding to the unfolding challenges in the ring.

Prior to the event, the G1 robots underwent extreme tests, including shock resistance and overheating prevention, ensuring they could perform complex movements under tough conditions. "During the fight, the robot has to execute aggressive moves while also facing strong attacks from the opponent robot.

The key challenge is maintaining balance throughout the process, ensuring that it doesn't get knocked down while attacking," said Sun Baoyan, an equipment tester for the competition.

While the unique event highlighted the strong prowess and physical adaptability of the humanoid robots, experts have also emphasized the importance of unlocking their true potential to benefit more real-world applications.

"Some of the robot's abilities have already exceeded our expectations, but there are still bottlenecks when it comes to unlocking its full potential and generating real value. There's still a gap between what the robots can do and what people need. The next breakthrough may come in the areas of robotic dexterity, tactile feedback, and manipulation skills," said Li Gaofeng, a researcher at Zhejiang University's College of Control Science and Engineering.

The continuing CMG World Robot Competition Series will also feature more activities from robot football and basketball games, aiming to showcase the cutting-edge advancements in AI and robotics through competitive, and visually entertaining sports events.