Robot waiter becomes a star attraction at Havana restaurant

In a city known more for its classic cars than cutting-edge tech, a restaurant in Havana is turning heads and going viral, thanks to a high-tech new team member: a robot waiter.

Doña Alicia, a restaurant located in the heart of the Cuban capital, has captured public attention with its futuristic service. Despite frequent power outages and limited access to advanced technology, the eatery made a bold move to modernize, gradually integrating digital tools into its customer experience.

The innovation began with tablets on tables and voice assistance via Amazon’s Alexa. Now, a robot glides through the restaurant, delivering meals, shaking hands, and even saying goodbye to guests.

Customer Sonia Pérez was awestruck.

“The robot is going to come here and bring me the food I ordered! I saw a robot and I said this is like the movies,” she said. “It brings me food, says thank you, I reply you’re welcome, it shakes hands with me, says goodbye, and I say goodbye to it.”

The novelty has helped the restaurant attract curious locals and international visitors alike.

“Sometimes I’m really tired,” said Mariko Ohata, a tourist from Japan. “I cannot communicate in Spanish with another Cuban, so if I want something, it's just a touch! I can take everything.”

Doña Alicia’s manager, Yadiel Hernández, said the move was both daring and strategic.

“It was an interesting idea to bring a robot to Cuba. It has allowed us to get to other types of customers and surprise them because it’s something new.”

While robot waitstaff are increasingly common in countries like Japan and South Korea, they’re a rarity in Cuba, where tech innovations often face infrastructure hurdles. Still, the gamble is paying off, with the robot attracting a steady stream of customers and social media buzz.

Cuba has made significant strides in digital connectivity in recent years. While the internet only became widely available on mobile phones in 2018, today, over 70% of the population is online—a shift that’s paving the way for more ambitious tech experiments like this one.