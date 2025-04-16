Drones, AI cars and delivery robots: Gitex Africa tech show closes its third edition

Moroccan company Prod'air is showing a range of innovative smart city solutions.

That includes this car the company says is equipped with artificial intelligence technologies, capable of accurately monitoring and analyzing urban spaces Prod'air says the car's cameras capture various details of the surrounding environment, including traffic lights, trees, advertisements, walkways and more.

The company is one of around 1,400 exhibitors at Gitex Africa in Marrakech, said to be Africa's largest tech fair.

"Any urban object we can find - a tree, a roadway, a sidewalk, a traffic sign, a public declaration point, a billboard, an advertisement, a café, or the occupation of public property - all of this is detected, recognized as such, and located extremely precisely, to within a few centimeters," explains Prod'air managing director Omar Guennoun.

"This data is processed onboard, that is, in the vehicle, and transmitted to the client's center," he said.

Several other pavilions are also exhibiting advanced technologies.

French company Magic Drone is promoting its drones as solutions for events and air shows. They use artificial intelligence to speed up design and implementation processes that previously required weeks.

"We're using a little bit of the AI ​​to develop the entire show with our partners," explains Kader Attou from Magic Drone. "Ideally, we arrive onsite and work with local stakeholders. And AI allows us to develop the entire connection and the entire show," he said.

Gitex Africa 2025 runs 14-16 April in Marrakech.