Cameroon's ongoing national dialogue to end by Friday [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A major national dialogue to proffer solutions to the anglophone crisis comes to an end in Cameroon on Friday. Since Monday about 700 delegates have been working behind closed doors in eight commissions on issues such as the return of the displaced, the judicial and educational system, bilingualism and the disarmament of ex-combatants.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

