Mali's junta lifts three-month suspension on political party activities

Mali's military junta on Wednesday said it would allow political parties and associations to resume their activities.

The announcement by the council of ministers came three months after activities were suspended, purportedly to safeguard public order.

At the time, political parties were protesting against the military government’s decision to stay in power beyond a March 2024 deadline for returning to civilian rule.

The suspension in April came days before the start of a national dialogue for peace in Mali, that has been battling a jihadist insurgency for over a decade.

Military leaders, who have been in power since 2020, justified the move saying political parties posed a danger to the discussions on the country’s political future.

Despite a boycott of the dialogue by the main political parties and what remains of the opposition, the discussions went ahead with supporters of the regime.

In May, it recommended the military remain in power for “two to five additional years” And that the current head of the junta be allowed to run for any future presidential election.

Over the past two years, the junta has broken its long-standing alliance with France and its European partners to turn militarily and politically towards Russia.

It also kicked out the UN peacekeeping mission, Minusma, deployed to help restore stability in the north where government troops are battling the Islamist insurgency.