Sudan's military leader proposes roadmap for constitutional transition

Amid the civil war, the foreign ministry associated with the Sudanese army has proposed a strategy for conducting elections. The initiative includes establishing a transitional government, appointing a civilian prime minister, and facilitating a national dialogue with civil society.

Sudan's military leader, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, mentioned that Sudan has proposed a potential "roadmap" that includes a "constitutional transition" and the possibility of free elections in the future.

He noted that a national dialogue would involve all significant factions and conflicting parties within the country.

Sudan has been in turmoil since April of last year when rising tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces erupted into widespread conflict.

Burhan expressed his strong backing for Arab leaders' reconstruction initiatives for Gaza during a summit in Cairo on Tuesday.

He reiterated Sudan's "steadfast support for the Palestinian people" in their pursuit of an independent state in line with the two-state solution.

"We firmly oppose any initiatives that seek to displace our Palestinian brothers from their homeland under any guise, as this poses a threat to Arab national security and to regional and global stability," he emphasized.

At the summit, Arab leaders endorsed Egypt's post-war strategy for the Gaza Strip, which aims to allow the approximately 2 million Palestinians to remain, countering U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to depopulate the area and transform it into a beach resort.

The approval of the $53 billion plan by Arab leaders in Cairo was a clear rejection of Trump's vision.

The outcomes of the summit were praised by Hamas, dismissed by Israel, and met with a tepid reaction from the Trump administration.