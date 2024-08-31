Voter registration ends in Cameroon as polls near

The voter registration process for the 2024 elections in Cameroon has ended.

According to an official announcement from the Director of Elections, registrations were to officially close on Saturday, August 31, at exactly 2:00 PM local time.

Main political parties were seen making a final push to enroll as many eligible voters as possible. Their efforts focused on encouraging citizens to register before the deadline, aiming to maximize voter participation.

In the final days leading up to the registration cutoff, parties deployed a variety of strategies to mobilize voters.

These include door-to-door campaigns, leaflet distributions, and extensive media and digital outreach, all aimed at ensuring that citizens aged 20 and above are registered.

As of the last count by the electoral body, more than 7 million Cameroonians have registered to vote.

In July, Cameroonian lawmakers passed a bill extending their mandate by one year, effectively postponing the legislative elections initially scheduled for early 2025.

The 89-year-old President Paul Biya is expected to run in the forthcoming election.

Maurice Kamto and Cabral Libii are among the main opposition leaders who will face it off against the long-serving president Biya.