South Africa eyes trade expansion amid diplomatic rift with U.S.

South Africa is actively engaging with the Trump administration to enhance its trade relationship with the United States, despite ongoing diplomatic tensions following the expulsion of its ambassador.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa is committed to strengthening ties with Washington, particularly in trade***. "Equally, the president is keen that we look at the opportunity to research the relationship between South Africa and the United States. Particularly on the trade front where there are a lot of opportunities to expand the trade relationship,"*** Magwenya said.

The South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) is leading efforts to review the range of tradable goods and identify new areas for economic collaboration. "The DTIC is leading a process to look at that basket of tradable goods and look at how we can expand it so that, at an appropriate time, when we begin to have escalated engagements between ourselves and the Trump administration, we are able to also take a more forward-looking approach," he added.

The diplomatic tension escalated earlier this week when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared South Africa’s ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, persona non grata, citing accusations of "race-baiting" and criticism of President Donald Trump. Rasool was given until Friday to leave the U.S.

This move follows Trump's executive order in February, which cut U.S. funding to South Africa, citing “government actions fueling disproportionate violence against racially disfavored landowners.” The order specifically referenced Afrikaners, the white minority group descended from Dutch and French colonial settlers.

Despite the diplomatic setback, Magwenya downplayed the impact of the ambassador’s expulsion. He assured that engagements with the Trump administration are continuing at various levels of government. "The absence of an ambassador in Washington does not mean the absence of engagements with the Trump administration," he said. He also noted that the U.S. has yet to appoint an ambassador to South Africa, but diplomatic discussions remain active through other channels.