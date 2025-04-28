Somali president focuses on reforms, not re-election for now

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud says he has not yet decided whether he will run for re-election in 2026. Speaking to Kenya’s Nation Media Group, he emphasized that his priority right now is improving national security, boosting the economy, and ensuring Somalia’s first direct elections in decades.

Since returning to office in 2022, Mohamud points to progress in Mogadishu’s security and economic growth. His government plans local elections for June 2025 and national elections by September, aiming to move away from Somalia’s traditional clan-based voting system.

However, opposition figures, including leaders from Puntland and Jubbaland, have raised concerns about the election timeline and potential constitutional breaches. Despite these tensions, Mohamud says he remains focused on national reforms and will decide on a potential third-term bid closer to election time.