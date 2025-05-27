Somali families devastated as child hunger worsens amid aid cuts

When Mohamed Ma’ow rushed his one-year-old son Maka’il to Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu, he still held onto hope. The boy had already spent 20 days in the hospital’s stabilization program, receiving therapeutic food for severe malnutrition. But within days of being discharged, Maka’il relapsed and this time, he didn’t survive.

“My son was first diagnosed with malnutrition at Banadir Hospital, where we took him for a stabilization program,” Ma’ow recalled. “He stayed there for 20 days, eating therapeutic food. He was ultimately released from the stabilization ward, but within days, he relapsed, and his situation became critical, ultimately resulting in his unfortunate death today.”

Maka’il’s death reflects a broader tragedy unfolding across Somalia, as international funding cuts severely disrupt child nutrition programs. Banadir Hospital has seen a dramatic rise in malnourished children admitted over recent months.

“This month and last month, more than 500 malnourished children were treated at the center,” said Dr. Mohamed Jama. “This situation results from funding cuts leading to the closure of many child nutrition centers and the layoff of health workers, which has had catastrophic consequences.”

Health officials and humanitarian organizations warn that Somalia is on the brink of a nutritional disaster. According to UNICEF, 15% of Somali children are currently suffering from acute malnutrition, with nearly half a million facing the most severe form and at high risk of death.

“The nutrition situation in Somalia is very critical,” said Simon Karanja, UNICEF's nutrition cluster coordinator. “Upon the funding cuts, UNICEF's partners immediately stopped services that provide life-saving support, including therapeutic supplies, supplements, and medical drugs across the country.”

The closures of feeding centers, the layoffs of health workers, and the absence of critical supplies have left families like Ma’ow’s without options and children like Maka’il without a second chance.