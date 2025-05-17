Congo's opposition leader kidnapped in Brazzaville

Lassy Mbouity, leader of the opposition party Les Socialistes Congolais and a candidate in Congo’s March 2026 presidential election, was abducted last Sunday in Brazzaville by armed and masked men — just days after surviving an assassination attempt.

His party blame the government. “We are convinced it’s Brazzaville’s dictatorial regime behind this. It’s not the first time. He’s been arrested before, and the people who came to his home were masked, armed, and using a vehicle without a number plate. That’s why we believe it's a kidnapping. We plan to continue mobilizing — not just among socialists but across the Congolese population and diaspora.” Martial Mbourangon Pa’nucci, party spokesperson for Les Socialistes Congolais, said.

A number of opposition parties joined the Les Socialistes Congolais to issue a joint statement on Thursday condemning the Kidnapping and demanding Mbouity’s unconditional release.

“This cowardly act is part of a worrying escalation of terror, intimidation, and systematic human rights violations in the Republic of Congo. It’s a serious breach of personal freedom and a direct violation of Article 9 of the October 25, 2015 Constitution. We demand Lassy Mbouity’s immediate release.” Clément Mierassa, head of the Congolese Social Democratic Party, said.

Congo's Human Rights Organization has also joined the chorus of alarm, it has issued an urgent appeal for help from diplomats and international bodies.

The government has yet to respond the accusations of kidnapping.