Tidjane Thiam plans return as Ivory Coast's opposition PDCI party leader

Ivory Coast’s opposition PDCI party has set up 45 polling stations across the country and in the diaspora to name a new leader

The move comes after Tidjane Thiam, elected its president in December 2023, was forced to resign due to his dual nationality.

Party statutes require its leader to be solely Ivorian. But Thiam was still a French citizen at the time of his election.

The manoeuvre is aimed at bypassing the challenge to his eligibility.

“We needed to be smart, and the PDCI has once again proven it’s a great party. A party of hope,” said party member, Pierre Kouamé.

Another PDCI member at the vote, Yoma Fouka Hervé, described it as a “strategic vote”.

“When the party calls on its loyal soldiers to show up at the political bureau, for the election of its various bodies, it’s important to answer the call,” he said.

Thiam officially renounced his French nationality in March and is now the only candidate to succeed himself as the PDCI’s leader.

But ahead of this strong comeback lies another looming battle, the presidential race.

Political analyst, Koua Geoffrey, said the PDCI was banking on “some political optimism”.

“It’s likely hoping for a dialogue to open between the opposition and the government, especially regarding a potential revision of the electoral roll,” he said.

This could allow Thiam to register without the risk of being struck off again.

“However, the legal and political hurdles are significant. In my view, this forces the PDCI to seriously consider a Plan B,” said Geoffrey.

That is because the 2025 presidential election is on the horizon and, once again, Thiam’s potential ineligibility stands in the way.

The 62-year-old banker’s candidacy for president of Ivory Coast is compromised, unless things shift before then.

For Tidjane Thiam, the fight is just beginning.