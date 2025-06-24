Somalia launches Centennial Vision 2060 roadmap for 'peace, prospertity and progress'

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre joined United Nations representatives at a forum in Mogadishu on Monday for the launch of Somalia’s Centennial Vision 2060.

Billed as a roadmap for peace, prosperity and progress, it's a framework for economic and institutional development aimed at transforming the East African nation into a stable middle-income country within the next 35 years.

Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary, UN Economic and Social Commission for Africa (ECA), applauded Somalia for its initiative:

“We are convening today against the backdrop of a deeply uncertain world marked by climate volatility, geopolitical conflict and economic instability. And Africa in particular acutely feels these shocks. But what do nations do when faced with adversity?” the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Africa (ECA), Claver Gatete, asked the gathering in the Somali capital.

“Some wait. Others forge ahead,” Gatete said. “Today, Somalia has chosen the latter approach – through its Centennial Vision 2060, the country is reclaiming its voice, rewriting its story and reinventing its future with collective resolve.”

“This Vision is more than a policy document: it is a declaration of confidence, resilience and ambition by the Somali people. As such, the ECA reaffirms its steadfast commitment to accompany Somalia, every step of the way on this journey. We will continue to share knowledge, amplify success stories, and deliver results that improve lives – with sustained collaboration, political will and solidarity, Vision 2060 will not just be imagined; it will be realized.”

Remaining challenges

President Mohamud announced in January 2023 that Somalia would develop CV2060 to guide all future development planning frameworks for building essential national institutions for recovery and reconstruction as the country dealt with weak institutional capacity, fragile security and complex politics – all of which have constrained economic recovery and reconstruction.

Its main objective, according to Somalia's National Economic Council (NEC), is to formulate a shared long-term strategy and commitment to fundamentally transform Somalia into a middle-income country with a capable state with the ability to effectively serve its people by 2060.

The most pressing economic and social challenges listed by the NEC include a lack of enabling environment in the form of prevalent state fragility and continued insecurity in some areas and poor infrastructure limiting economic activity; the prevalent food insecurity and environmental degradation; poor economic and social indicators, high unemployment, and internal displacement and outward migration.

'Why not Somalia?'

Gatete pointed to his own country, Rwanda, as an example of what can be achieved.

He cited the 1994 genocide against ethnic Tutsis there that led to the loss of more than one million lives, along with the destruction of most of the country’s social infrastructure.

“Even before the genocide, infrastructure was rudimentary, access to quality education and health was limited, and economic productivity was stifled by a huge informal sector and aid dependency,” Gatete said. “Thereafter, the government embarked on a long journey to rebuild the country from emergency phase to reconstruction and reconciliation to sustainable development.”

“And in less than three decades,” he added, “the country transformed itself into one of Africa’s most compelling examples of post-conflict development, driven by shared vision, discipline and inclusive leadership. It is important to stress that Rwanda’s success did not come from chance. It was the product of long-term strategic planning, institutional reform and an unshakeable commitment to people-centred development. Somalia, too, possesses that same potential. So why not Somalia? And why not now?”

He also noted the advancements made by Côte d’Ivoire and Mauritius.

“The common thread in these examples is vision matched with discipline in execution. Thankfully, Somalia is not starting from zero, so I have no doubt that the country can also carve a similarly ambitious course and succeed,” Gatate said.