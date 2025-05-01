UN Pushes for Inclusive Somali dialogue

In Baidoa, a top UN official discusses South West State issues and underscores role of dialogue for tackling national priorities.

Visiting South West State today, the top United Nations official in Somalia covered a range of local topics with the Federal Member State’s leadership, in addition to reiterating the need for discussion on various national issues the country faces.

“I underscored the importance of unity and inclusive dialogue among Somalia’s political and community leaders,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, while also adding that the national matters include security priorities and election planning.

“And I reiterated,” he continued, “the position of Somalia's international partners: we welcome the initiative announced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in his Eid-al-Fitr message to arrange a platform that brings together the full range of Somali voices to advance the country’s state-building priorities and respond effectively to the Al-Shabaab threat.”

The UN Special Representative made the comments at a joint press encounter with South West State’s President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed ‘Laftagareen’ after meeting with him and members of his administration at the Federal Member State’s State House.

On Tuesday (29 Apr), Swan made a similar call in press remarks after meeting with Galmudug’s President Ahmed Abdi Karie ‘Qoor Qoor’ and members of his team in that Federal Member State’s capital, Dhusamareb.

A group made up of 28 of Somalia’s international partners – including the United Nations – issued a statement in early April welcoming the proposal of the country’s president to organize a platform for Somali political and community leaders to ensure their views and efforts form part of the fight against terrorism and the establishment of a democratic and federal system of government.

South West State matters

Specifically to South West State, the president and UN official covered a range of topics, including state-building, security and humanitarian needs.

The UN Special Representative highlighted that that they touched on ongoing preparations for voter registration with the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), as well as direct local council elections.

“In that regard, I recalled the importance of an open political environment to permit the successful conduct of elections at all levels,” Swan said.

The serious humanitarian situation in South West State was also discussed, especially in the face of global uncertainties in maintaining aid levels.

“In collaboration with humanitarian partners, the United Nations is working hand-in-hand with the South West State authorities to address these urgent needs,” Swan said. “And we want to give priority to those who most need assistance. We also, of course, want to link the humanitarian response to this state’s longer-term development needs.”

On the security front, the UN Special Representative spoke to South West State’s steadfastness in the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

“I commend the ongoing efforts by the Somali National Army and South West State forces to defend and recover territory in different regions of the state,” Swan said. “These efforts are testament to the courage and tenacity of the Somali forces battling Al-Shabaab.”

The UN Special Representative ended his press remarks with a reaffirmation of the world body’s support for South West State and its state-building priorities, and appreciation of the strong collaboration of the President and his administration.