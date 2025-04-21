US plans to reduce diplomatic presence could be part of wider change in US-Africa ties

The United States could soon radically change its diplomatic presence in Africa, according to a leaked memo from the US State Department.

As part of large overhaul plans for the State Department budget, Washington could close down as many as six of its embassies and two consulates in Africa.

The diplomatic representations marked for potential closure are the embassies of the Central African Republic, Eritrea, the Gambia, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, and South Sudan. The consulates that could be closed are in Douala, Cameroon, and Durban, South Africa.

But according to some analysts, the news of the potential diplomatic cuts may be part of a wider attempt by Washington to change the relationship between the US and the African continent.

According to reports by Politico, the new relationship sought by Washington would be based on more business ties but scale back on foreign aid and its diplomatic - and also military - presence on the ground.

While the plans need to be approved by the US Congress, they have already given rise to fears that China could take advantage of a reduced American presence on the continent and further expand its own influence.