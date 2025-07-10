Lesotho declares two-year state of disaster amid US tariff fallout

Economy
Lesotho has declared a two-year national state of disaster in response to soaring unemployment, triggered by a sharp economic blow from US-imposed tariffs. In April, former US President Donald Trump reinstated a 50% tariff on goods from Lesotho, a move that has devastated the country’s textile industry—one of its biggest employers.
Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara announced the emergency measure, noting the unemployment rate has now hit 30%, with thousands losing their jobs in recent months. The state of disaster will remain in effect until June 30, 2027, allowing the government to take urgent action to cushion the economic shock and prevent further social fallout.
Lesotho, a small, landlocked nation surrounded by South Africa, had previously enjoyed duty-free access to US markets under trade agreements like AGOA. The sudden shift has severely impacted exports and local livelihoods.
Authorities now hope to attract new investment, diversify the economy, and seek international support to navigate what they call an unfolding economic emergency.
