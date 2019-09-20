Growing rugby index in Africa

The Rugby world cup will for the next weeks be making headlines as some of the world’s strongest athletes compete for the top price in a sports that has caught the attention of the world by it’s rigorousness, speed and excitement.

On the African continent, very few nations can boast of a national team talk less of a running championship but statistics in the last decade show a steady increase in the interest in Rugby on the continent.

To better understand what the sports is all about I had an interesting conversation with Ghanaian Journalist Eric Oteng who has been following Rugby for the last decade.

A game will last for 80 minutes with a half time break between.