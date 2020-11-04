South Africa's Springboks to stick with Rugby Championship

Rugby World Cup holders South Africa will remain part of the four-nation SANZAAR rugby alliance for the immediate future, defying speculation it would throw in its lot with the northern hemisphere.

While its Super Rugby clubs will likely join Europe’s Top 14 competition, at least temporarily, South Africa's national team is expected to rejoin Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in future Rugby Championships.

The Springboks withdrew from this year’s tournament in Australia because of player welfare concerns after the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the Super Rugby tournament and then delayed its domestic competitions.

In a statement on Wednesday, SANZAAR said South Africa will rejoin the southern hemisphere alliance from next season.

SANZAAR indicated there will be significant changes to its competitions, including Super Rugby, as it adjusts to the new world order created by the coronavirus pandemic.