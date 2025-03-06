Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

A 108-year-old Japanese woman crowned the world's oldest barber

A barber shop   -  
Copyright © africanews
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Japan

Guinness World Records has officially recognised a 108-year-old Japanese woman as the world’s oldest professional barber.

Shitsui Hakoishi, who turns 109 this year, says she plans to retire when she turns 110, saying she can no longer take as many customers as before because of knee pain.

After earning her licence in Tokyo in 1936, she opened a shop with her husband, but was evacuated to her hometown of Nakagawa after it was destroyed in an air raid.

Jiro was conscripted, and when he didn’t return from the war, she set up a small shop at her home while raising their two children.

As neighbours and regular customers celebrated her achievement, Hakoishi attributed her longevity to her good genes and her daily exercise regime which she started when she was 70.

In 2021, she was a torchbearer in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..