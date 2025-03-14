Egyptian sets new world record by pulling 279 tonne train with his teeth

An Egyptian wrestler and strongman on Thursday set a new Guinness World Record by pulling a 279 tonne train using only his strength and his teeth .

Ashraf Kabonga – also known as Ashraf Mahrous -- pulled the locomotive and several carriages nearly 10 metres along the tracks at the Ramses Station in Cairo.

Crowds of people gathered to watch and cheer as he pulled the train, beating the previous record by 19 tonnes and setting his third record in just two days.

"Today pulling a train with my teeth and shoulder, 279 tonnes, and yesterday I broke the record of pulling a car weighing two tonnes. I ran with it for 107 metres in an unbroken record time of 37 seconds," he said.

In addition to his three new ones, he also holds records for cracking and eating 11 raw eggs in 30 seconds and pulling a 15,730 kilogramme truck, also with his teeth.

Kabonga, who is in his 40s, is the president of the Egyptian Federation for Professional Wrestlers.