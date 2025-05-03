Cairo rolls out rare classics on National Day

Owners and collectors of vintage cars in Egypt showcased their classic rides during a show in Cairo on Friday. A fleet of more than 50 cars in various colors and styles attracted passers-by during the show. The show was held on the same day as Egypt's celebrations of Sinai Liberation Day.

It also marked the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Egyptian Automobile and Touring Club. Mohammed Askar, the vice-president of the Automobile and Touring Club, which organizes the show annually, said he considers Egypt's collection of classical cars "an Egyptian treasure." Nader Gohar, a vintage car owner, said came to the show with his classical green Alfa Romeo Spider — an Italian car that features American specs.

At the end of the show, the drivers paraded through the center of Cairo, crossing the Qasr El-Nil Bridge and drawing attention from onlookers, many of whom stopped to take photos and cheer.