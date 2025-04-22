South Africans flock to traditional Rand Easter Show

Every Easter, South Africans from far and wide gather for the Rand Easter Show at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in South Africa.

The visitors enjoy fairground rides, food stalls, exhibits and shopping at the family based event which ran through April 17-21.

It is the largest consumer exhibition in South Africa.

"We really enjoyed ourselves here in Rand Easter Show," said one visitor. "It's for the kids, it's for the adults, it's for the grandparents, it's for everyone. So we're having a fantastic time," added another.

The theme for 2025 was Ocean Wonders and there was a virtual aquarium experience and an interactive marine world on offer.

The expo also has a dedicated space that hosts a wide range of government departments and public sector institutions, allowing visitors access to essential services while learning about the different sectors in government.

The show's CEO, Adele Hartdegen said they are always looking for ways to keep the experience fresh.

"We really had a look at what consumers were asking for, what our visitors was asking for, and we also went back into previous editions of the shows to have a look at what haven't we offered the public yet," Hartdegen added.

Founded in 1936 and originally known as the Empire Exhibition, the Rand Easter Show has become a traditional annual event.