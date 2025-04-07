Egypt's El-Sissi calls for immediate resumption of ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi emphasized Monday the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, during a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel macron in Cairo.

"I reiterate unequivocally that achieving sustainable peace and stability in the Middle east will remain a far-fetched issue as long as the Palestinian case is not settled fairly," said el-Sissi.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria, emphasizing the importance "of preserving Syria's unity" in its transitional political period, as well as "restoring the normal flow of ships in the Egyptian Suez canal," following targeted attacks on ships by Israel due to the continuation of the war in Gaza.

Macron was in Egypt on Monday to meet with el-Sissi and later with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, close Western allies who are also calling for a ceasefire.

Macron's visit - his second to Cairo since the war in Gaza erupted following Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023 - came at a critical time for the Middle East, after Israel last month reimposed a blockade in Gaza and resumed its fighting against Hamas, shattering the fragile ceasefire in the strip.

The French president will travel to the city of el-Arish on Tuesday “to call for a return to a ceasefire that will benefit the release of all hostages and the security of the Gazan population, as well as the reopening of crossing points for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” Macron’s office said in a statement ahead of his trip to Cairo.

Israel ended its truce with Hamas last month and cut off all imports of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the territory’s 2 million Palestinians to try and pressure Hamas to accept new terms in their ceasefire agreement.

Egypt and the Gulf nation of Qatar have served as key mediators with Hamas.

The war, now in its 18th month, started when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, and taking 251 others hostage. The group still holds 59 captives — 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in the territory has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.