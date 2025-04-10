EU and Egypt sign agreement to boost cooperation against organised crime

Europol and Egypt’s Ministry of Interior have signed a new Working Arrangement aimed at strengthening efforts to combat serious and organised crime, including human trafficking, migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, and child exploitation.

Signed on 9 April, the agreement sets up a framework for enhanced cooperation between EU Member States and Egypt, focusing on the structured exchange of non-personal data. It allows Egypt to deploy a liaison officer to Europol’s headquarters in The Hague, joining a network of over 300 officers from more than 50 countries.

While the agreement stops short of authorising the transfer of personal data, it lays the groundwork for future collaboration in areas of urgent and mutual concern, such as terrorism and cross-border crime. It also includes safeguards to uphold fundamental rights, in line with the EU Charter and Europol regulations.

Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle called the arrangement “a significant milestone” and praised Egypt’s role in deepening law enforcement ties. EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said the deal strengthens Europe’s internal security by targeting transnational criminal networks.

Egypt has been a priority partner in the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood since 2017, when talks on a formal agreement with Europol began. The final arrangement reflects years of growing trust and operational cooperation.

Europol supports law enforcement across the EU in tackling international crime and terrorism, working closely with both EU countries and global partners like Egypt.