Springboks to miss Rugby Championship in Australia

World Cup-holders South Africa pulled out of the Rugby championship on Friday citing complications caused by the pandemic.

The Springboks, who haven't played since winning the World Cup in Japan last year, blamed government travel restrictions, player welfare and safety concerns for their withdrawal.

It means the competition in Australia from October 31 will be reduced from 12 games to six, involving only Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

"This is a hugely disappointing outcome for supporters and commercial partners," said South African Rugby chief Jurie Roux.