Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Springboks to miss Rugby Championship in Australia

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Ena/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

World Cup-holders South Africa pulled out of the Rugby championship on Friday citing complications caused by the pandemic.

The Springboks, who haven't played since winning the World Cup in Japan last year, blamed government travel restrictions, player welfare and safety concerns for their withdrawal.

It means the competition in Australia from October 31 will be reduced from 12 games to six, involving only Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

"This is a hugely disappointing outcome for supporters and commercial partners," said South African Rugby chief Jurie Roux.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..