'Prosperity Gospel Preacher': money milkers? [Culture]

with CLAUDIA NSONO

African pastors have recently made headlines for largely all the wrong reasons. From weird methods of ministering to their followers, to rape allegations, money laundering among other prospects.

In this Culture Episode, Claudia Nsono takes a look at some of the antics these men use to “heal the sick and cast demons”, which have been splitting hairs among Christians and non-Christians alike.

Plus, did Jesus actually organise a crusade in Kenya?

Find out in this edition of the program.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

