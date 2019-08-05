'Prosperity Gospel Preacher': money milkers? [Culture]

The Morning Call
African pastors have recently made headlines for largely all the wrong reasons. From weird methods of ministering to their followers, to rape allegations, money laundering among other prospects.
In this Culture Episode, Claudia Nsono takes a look at some of the antics these men use to “heal the sick and cast demons”, which have been splitting hairs among Christians and non-Christians alike.
Plus, did Jesus actually organise a crusade in Kenya?
Find out in this edition of the program.@claudiansono
01:43
Kenyan hotel opens after January al-Shabaab attack
Go to video
'Modern-day' Jesus gets Africa Twitter buzzing: Kenya host, deportation hoax
Go to video
Africa’s emergence discussed in Berlin
10:29
Spike in use of sport bikes in Cameroon [Inspire Africa]
02:40
Egyptian cave church adorned in Biblical arts
Go to video
Kenyans pay tribute to fallen MP Ken Okoth