Ghana: using technology to drive change [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

Today, we meet a Ghanaian musician who has developed an application to help drive change.

Kwame A Plus says his TPP app ( The People’s Project) seeks to empower locals to hold politicians more accountable through the power of technology.

Ignatius Annor has more.

Once you download the app, it will ask for your region and by default adds you to that region's group.

