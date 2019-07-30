Ghana: using technology to drive change [Sci tech]

The Morning Call
Today, we meet a Ghanaian musician who has developed an application to help drive change.
Kwame A Plus says his TPP app ( The People’s Project) seeks to empower locals to hold politicians more accountable through the power of technology.
Ignatius Annor has more.
@IgnatiusAnnor
Once you download the app, it will ask for your region and by default adds you to that region's group.
