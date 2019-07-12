Historic election of parliament speaker in Algeria [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Lawmakers in Algeria have elected an Islamist opposition figure as chairman of parliament under pressure from mass protests demanding the departure of the ruling elite.
Slimane Chenine of the Movement of National Construction party was elected by parliament to replace Moad Bouchareb from the National Liberation Front (FLN)
