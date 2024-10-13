Some Chadian opposition parties to boycott Dec. 29 legislative, provincial, and municipal polls

About 15 opposition parties in Chad will boycott the upcoming legislative, provincial, and municipal elections.

The groups have notably denounced a "corrupt" electoral register and a lack of guarantees that the elections will be free and fair.

The polls are scheduled for December 29 and hopefuls will be allowed to submit their candidacies between October 19 and 28.

On Sunday (Oct. 13), the opposition parties, which have not taken part in the transition and don't hold seats in institutions called on Chadians to enforce an "electoral blockade".

The party of Succès Masra, a former Prime Minister, has yet to clarify its strategy.

The December 29th polls come months after a new organic law defining the composition of the new Parliament was promulgated.

Chadians last voted in parliamentary polls in 2011.

A new assembly was to be elected in 2015. However, the election was postponed multiple times because of the jihadist threat, Covid and the transition which followed the death of late president Idriss Déby in 2021.