Election in Botswana: diamonds and economic hurdles at play

Botswana, known as one of Africa's longest-standing democracy, is set to conduct its general election on October 30, as announced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Masisi aims to secure a second and final term following the endorsement of his candidacy by his ruling party.

This election will determine the composition of Parliament and the lawmakers who will subsequently choose the president.

It takes place during a period of economic uncertainty for a country that heavily depends on diamond mining.

Botswana, the world's second-largest diamond producer after Russia, has been the source of the largest rough gems discovered in the last ten years.

Sales of rough diamonds at Debswana, a company co-owned by the Botswana government and the De Beers Group, have plummeted by nearly 50% in the first half of 2024, as reported by officials.

This decline has negatively impacted government finances and sparked criticism towards President Masisi and the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for failing to diversify the economy.

Unemployment has surged, exceeding 27%, with youth unemployment surpassing 45%.

Delays in salary payments for government employees have emerged due to the strained financial situation, tarnishing Botswana's reputation for effective governance and raising concerns about potential austerity measures.

“It is the first time in over forty years that the state finances are in the red," stated opposition figure Rev. Prince Dibeela.

“There are also over 200,000 young individuals who are qualified but unable to secure employment. Our society is highly fragmented.”

The ruling BDP has committed to prioritizing the diversification of Botswana's modest economy, which has a GDP of $21 billion.

According to the International Monetary Fund, diamond mining and sales represent 80% of Botswana’s exports, one-third of fiscal revenue, and a quarter of the GDP, highlighting the urgent need for economic diversification.

“The Botswana Democratic Party is prepared to serve the citizens of Botswana with commitments that align closely with their aspirations," remarked Lebogang Kwape, the BDP's Deputy Secretary-General and current foreign minister.

“We have attentively listened to the concerns of all Batswana and developed a manifesto that genuinely addresses their needs with both realism and sincerity.”

The BDP plans to focus on processing mineral resources to create new revenue streams while also developing the agriculture and tourism sectors.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission, which oversees elections, over a million people have registered to vote, with rising unemployment being a significant concern for voters.

Botswana, which is larger than France, has a population of only 2.5 million, and much of the country is covered by the Kalahari Desert, which borders South Africa.

Drought and desertification pose serious threats to Botswana's development and the livelihoods of many residents.

Three candidates have registered to run against Masisi for the presidency: Duma Boko from the main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change party, Dumelang Saleshando of the Botswana Congress Party, and Mephato Reatile from the Botswana Patriotic Front.

This election will also reignite Masisi's conflict with former President Ian Khama, his predecessor with whom he had a falling out.

Khama, the son of Botswana's founding president, left the BDP and went into exile in South Africa in 2021, claiming that Masisi adopted an authoritarian stance towards dissent.

He faced charges of illegal firearm possession and receiving stolen property, which he argued were politically motivated attempts to silence him.

Khama returned to Botswana in September for a court hearing and has been campaigning for the Botswana Patriotic Front to help remove Masisi from office.

Masisi, 63, is a former high school teacher and has worked with the United Nations Children's Fund.

He is the fifth president of Botswana since the country gained independence from Britain.

The Botswana Democratic Party, led by Masisi, has been in control since the country gained independence from Britain in 1966.