Algerians reject newly appointed interim president [The Morning Call]

The appointment of Abdelkader Bensalah as acting head of state in Algeria is yet to satisfy thousands of Algerians.

Soon after parliament confirmed his appointment, thousands of protesters took to the streets to express their anger since their demands of doing away with the old system has not been respected.

According to them, Bensalah is a part of the ruling order they have been seeking to remove. A key ally of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the former senate president will rule the country for the next 90 days following the resignation last week of the long-serving ailing president.

Shouting slogans of “out with the system, the demonstrators who have been pushing for a more radical change in Algeria are unwilling to compromise in their demand for a new generation of leaders.