Israel-Hamas war triggers wave of solidarity in North Africa

Pro-Palestinian rallies, both organized and spontaneous, in response to the conflict between Israel and Gaza-based militant groups have taken the MENA region by storm. In North Africa, demonstrators gathered in Algeria, Libya, and Morocco to show support in favour of Palestine.

"The entire Algerian people are in solidarity with the Palestinian people and stand by their side. The Palestinian people are in distress and need the support of the Arab and Muslim communities," shared Khaled Sofiane, pro-Palestinian protester in Algeria.

Despite, Morocco’s normalised ties with Israel in exchange for US recognition of its sovereignty over the long-disputed Western Sahara territory, Prince Moulay Hicham El Alaoui, cousin to the Moroccan monarch, has voiced his support for Palestine on social media.

Thousands of Moroccans also protested to ask the government puts an end to the normalisation.

The events of Oct 7 confirm the steadfastness of the Palestinian people for survival. Their fate will not be like that of the Indians. With limited resources and great determination, it destroyed the "policy of deterrence" and the myth of the IDF's invincibility.

"This is a call to the Moroccan state to stop normalisation. An appeal to Morocco, which chairs the Jerusalem Committee, to act urgently, to close the liaison office with Israel. And to withdraw from all agreements. This is what Moroccan people demand today," expressed Rachid Fellouli, pro-Palestinian protester in Morocco.

In Libya, the 5 El- Emad towers illuminated in the colours of the Palestinian flag in support.

The Libyan government has always publicly sided with Palestine and has not recognized Israel. A couple of months ago, Libya's head of diplomacy was suspended for meeting with her Israeli counterpart. The news of the encounter had created unrest in the already unstable country.

"We're a long way from Palestine. Unfortunately, there's not much we can do. All we can do is speak up for the Palestinian people," said Elijah, pro-Palestinian protester in Libya.

On Friday, Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel's history.

At least 1,900 Gazans civilians, including more than 600 children, have been killed in waves of missile strikes on the densely populated enclave in retaliation.