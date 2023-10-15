Egyptian FM hosts Turkish counterpart to discuss Israel-Hamas war

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, hosted his Turkish counterpart in Cairo, on Saturday, allocating a significant portion of their discussions on developments in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart, Hakan Fidan reiterated Turkey's strong condemnation of any attacks targeting innocent civilians and also expressed Turkey's disapproval of what he referred to as Israel's policy of deporting Palestinians to Egypt.

“We do not approve of the policy of displacing Palestinians in Gaza and deporting them to Egypt. We oppose this to the end, and we stand with Egypt on this issue,” explained the Turkish Foreign minister.

"Developments related to Gaza have captured a large amount of conversation among us, and there is a common vision about the importance of working to overcome the extremely serious humanitarian impacts that are affecting the Palestinian people in Gaza, the importance of containing this conflict, and the importance of full adherence to the rules of international humanitarian law and respecting non-targeting and harm. Civilians are at risk from any side," added Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

The Turkish Foreign Minister reported that they had successfully evacuated 30 of their citizens out of the approximately 300 individuals with dual citizenship residing in Gaza.

The Israeli Embassy in Turkey had previously announced on social media that one Turkish citizen had lost their life in an attack by Hamas, and they were unable to establish contact with another Turkish citizen.

Israel has been bombarding Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in a bid to "destroy" the Islamist group after the Islamists stormed Israel's southern border a week ago, shooting dead civilians in their homes, on the roads and at a rave party.

Some 1,300 people were killed in Hamas' attack on Israeli soil, while Gaza authorities said bombardments by Israel have claimed 2,215 lives.