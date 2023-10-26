Kenyan MP censured for wearing Palestine scarf

A Kenyan Member of Parliament (MP) found himself at the center of controversy as he was instructed to remove a traditional Palestinian scarf he was wearing during a sitting.

Farah Maalim, the MP in question, stated that he was wearing the scarf as a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, who were enduring the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mr. Maalim expressed the view that Palestine required the support of all individuals in Kenya during these challenging times.

However, his gesture was met with opposition from the Speaker of the National Assembly, who deemed the scarf a violation of parliamentary regulations.

Furthermore, fellow MPs joined in the criticism, accusing the legislator of displaying disrespect towards the rules of the House.

This incident comes days after Kenyan authorities briefly detained three individuals for their involvement in a pro-Palestinian gathering in the capital, Nairobi.