Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Dakar universities rocked by renewed clashes between students and police

Sheikh-Anta-Diop university has repeatedly been the centre of various protests, like here in 2023 during protests for opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Cheikh-Anta-Diop university in Senegal's capital has been the place of unrest since early December. Students have been protesting a lack of financial aid from the government, leading to clashes with police. On Friday, the situation there deteriorated again. Other institutions also saw protests.

It has been thirteen months since their study bursaries were paid, say students at Cheikh-Anta-Diop university in Dakar. For them, the situation can no longer continue like this.

In early December 2025 already, students took to the streets to protest over the late payments of their financial aid.

Students throwing rocks were met with teargas from security forces, whose help authorities requested.

On Friday, the situation became tense again when the CROUS (regional centre for university services) announced it would close all student canteens after dinner on Friday, following what it denounced as "acts of sabotage" by students.

The latter had called for "days without tickets", meaning that they would refuse to pay for their canteen meals, in protest over the late financial aid payments.

Students responded with protests in several universities. Heavy clashes with police took place across the city.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..