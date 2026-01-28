Senegal: Tributes pour in following death of Halima Gadji

Senegalese actress and model Halima Gadji has died at the age of 37 in France following an illness. Condolensces from fans have been pouring in. Among those who have paid their respects is Mouhamed Cheril Semou, who said "it's quite shocking because she's someone who represents, how can I put it, Africa, if I can say that, and also women. She was also fighting for mental health because yesterday I saw lots of videos on Instagram where she talks about mental health. It was quite sad. "

Gadji was best known for playing Marieme Dial in the popular Senegalese series Mistress of a Married Man, a role that many will remember her for. Thiaba Diallo was a fan of the show, and said, "when she starred in a series, she gave it her all. You could see that she knew how to play her role, that she knew how to act convincingly in series. She was truly a great actress. I followed her in ‘Maîtresse d'un homme marié’ (Mistress of a Married Man). But it was because of her that I was eager to see this series."

Born in 1989 in Dakar, Gadji launched her career as a model aged 15 before delving into acting and entrepreneurship.

The Senegalese culture minister was also among those who paid their respects, saying that Gadji “revealed to the general public through iconic roles, she has embodied characters with sensitivity and commitment that have resonated deeply within society, contributing to making audiovisual media a space for reflection, dialogue, and sharing.”