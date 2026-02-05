From stage to flame - Snoop Dogg joins Olympic torch relay

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg drew a crowd on Wednesday as the music superstar took part in the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics torch relay.
With the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Games Olympics just two days away, Snoop Dogg carried the flame during part of the Gallarate to Monza stage of the relay.
This is not the first time the Los Angeles-born rapper has been part of the torch relay.
He carried the Olympic flame before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
Snoop Dogg has been named an ‘honorary coach’ for Team USA at the Milano-Cortina Olympics.
