Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

From stage to flame - Snoop Dogg joins Olympic torch relay

Snoop Dogg participates in the Olympic torch relay ahead of the opening of the Milan-Cortina Games   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg drew a crowd on Wednesday as the music superstar took part in the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics torch relay.

With the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Games Olympics just two days away, Snoop Dogg carried the flame during part of the Gallarate to Monza stage of the relay.

This is not the first time the Los Angeles-born rapper has been part of the torch relay.

He carried the Olympic flame before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Snoop Dogg has been named an ‘honorary coach’ for Team USA at the Milano-Cortina Olympics.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..