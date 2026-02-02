Second commercial flight since start of Sudanese war lands at Khartoum airport

A commercial flight has landed at Khartoum airport for only the second time since Sudan’s civil war broke out almost three years ago.

The domestic flight operated by the national flag carrier SUDANAIR took off on Sunday morning from the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.

The reopening of the airport is a crucial step in the government’s efforts to normalise life in the capital.

"I have mixed feelings of joy and immense happiness because the airport is open, and with that, the country and the capital are back," said Musab Suwar Al-Dhahab, a Sudanese citizen waiting to board first flight from Khartoum to Port Sudan. "God willing, we will recover and all the effects of the war will disappear.”

In October, the landing of a commericial flight in Khartoum was disrupted by drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Today we are welcoming the Sudan Airways plane, and we are very happy and proud to receive this aircraft since the outbreak of the war," said Salma Idris, an employee at the aviation academy. "We wish them continued success and express our feelings of joy and happiness at their arrival.”

The airport suffered major damage when tensions between the Sudanese armed forces and paramilitary RSF exploded into fighting in April 2023. The army recaptured the capital last year.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. It’s also fueled disease and pushed some parts of the country to the brink of famine.