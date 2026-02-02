Gaza reacts as Rafah crossing set to reopen

After months of isolation, hopes are rising in Gaza ahead of the expected reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Monday, a key part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

On the streets of the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday, people followed the news of the possible reopening with cautious optimism, aware that the crossing will initially allow only a limited number of travelers and no goods.

Jihad Al-Arja, displaced Palestinian from Rafah, said he hopes that reopening will go as smoothly as possible.

For Palestinians, Rafah is widely seen as Gaza’s only gateway to the outside world.

It has been largely shut since it was seized by Israel in May 2024, trapping patients, students and families on both sides of the border.

Under the current arrangements, only a small number of people will be allowed to cross at first, leaving thousands waiting.

About 20,000 Palestinian children and adults in need of medical care are hoping to leave Gaza, while thousands of others outside the territory are seeking to return.

“Opening the crossing is a good step, but they set a limit on the number of people allowed to cross, and this is a problem,” Ghalia Abu Mustafa, a woman from Khan Younis, said.

She added that many need to leave the Strip for different purpose, including study and work.

For families who have spent months displaced in abysmal conditions and cut off from medical care, the restrictions have been especially painful.

Hani Al-Masri, a displaced man from Beit Hanoun said his father and mother are ill and have been waiting for the border reopening.

Others say the partial reopening offers little relief as long as patients cannot move freely in and out. "My daughter is on the verge of death, and no one is helping me because of the closure of the crossings. We want the crossing to be open permanently," said Suhaila al-Astal.

The announcement of Rafah reopening comes against a backdrop of renewed Israeli strikes on Gaza.

A day earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians, including several children, according to hospital officials — one of the highest death tolls since the ceasefire began in October.

Israel had accused Hamas the previous day of new violations of the truce.