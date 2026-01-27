Aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt

Aid trucks entered Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Tuesday after Israel said it had agreed to reopen the territory's key gateway to the outside world.

The trucks were headed to Kerem Shalom crossing for Israeli inspection, where they will wait to be allowed into the the strip.

Palestinians were eagerly awaiting the reopening of Rafah, which was expected after Israel on Monday received the remains of the final hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili.

The opening of the crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which was controlled by Egypt before the war, is seen as ushering in the second phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, though its opening had been called for as part of the first phase.

It is not immediately clear when the crossing will open and whether it will allow the flow of goods and people both into and out of the war-shattered territory.

Mohammad Salim, a driver, said he stands in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and hopes to be able to help them by delivering essential aid.

"We cannot do without them, and they cannot do without us. Gaza and us are one people, and we are all family," he added.

With much of Gaza turned to rubble, the United Nations has said the territory’s population of over 2 million people needs a massive influx of fuel, food, medicine and tents.

While some aid has entered via the crossing, trucks have been lined up outside it for months while waiting for the chance to enter.